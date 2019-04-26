Southside Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TYLER, Texas (AP) _ Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.

The bank, based in Tyler, Texas, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Southside Bancshares shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.

