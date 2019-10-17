Suburban Houston man shot dead during break-in at his home

CINCO RANCH, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a 29-year-old man has been shot dead by intruders who broke into his suburban Houston home.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Brenton Estorffe was killed early Wednesday morning at his home in Cinco Ranch, a community 26 miles (42 kilometers) west of Houston.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said Estorffe told a 911 operator that someone had broken a window in the back of his house. The man confronted the two intruders and was shot. The intruders then fled.

Nehls said he Estorffe didn't appear to be armed. His wife and two young children were not injured.

Relatives said on social media that Estorffe was an Australian native. No arrests have been made, and investigators haven't established a motive.