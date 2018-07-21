'Suffering' ends with Honduran baby back in parents' arms
Julie Watson, Associated Press
Updated
A year-old boy who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children returned home to Honduras and the arms of his parents Friday, five months after he was taken from his father at the U.S. border.
LA LIBERTAD, Honduras (AP) — A Honduran couple spent five months without their baby after he was taken from his father at the U.S.-Mexico border.
They missed his first steps, first words and first birthday.
But now the young boy who became a poster child for outrage over the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents is giggling in his parents' arms again.
Johan Bueso Montecinos spent Saturday at his home in La Libertad chasing his family's kitten, bouncing to music and playing like any 15-month-old boy.
The family was reunited Friday after the baby's appearance in a U.S. courtroom earlier this month grabbed the world's attention.
Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan's father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Lesbi Bueso holds her year-old nephew Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, during the first full day back with his family, in La Libertad, Honduras, Saturday, July, 21, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan's father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Adalicia Montecinos cradles her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, during the first full day back with his family, in La Libertad, Honduras, Saturday, July, 21, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan's father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. Pictured at left is Johan's father Rolando Bueso Castillo. less
Adalicia Montecino holds her year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, as Johan touches his father Rolando Bueso Castillo's face, in San Pedro de Sula, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan Bueso Montecinos arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Adalicia Montecinos cradles her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, during the first full day back with his family, in La Libertad, Honduras, Saturday, July, 21, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan's father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Watched by his parents, year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, gets a hair cut, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan Bueso Montecinos arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Adalicia Montecino holds her year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, as they leave the Casa Belen Shelter, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan Bueso Montecinos arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Adalicia Montecino kisses her year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, as Johan touches his father Rolando Bueso Castillo's face, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan Bueso Montecinos arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Adalicia Montecinos cradles her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, during the first full day back with his family, in La Libertad, Honduras, Saturday, July, 21, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan's father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. Pictured at left is Johan's father Rolando Bueso Castillo. less
Adalicia Montecino and her husband Rolando Bueso Castillo are surrounded by the media as they walk with their year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan Bueso Montecinos arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Adalicia Montecino watches her year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, gets a hair cut, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan Bueso Montecinos arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Adalicia Montecino holds her year-old son Johan Bueso Montecinos, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, as his father Rolando Bueso Castillo caresses Johan's head, at the Casa Belen shelter in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan Bueso Montecinos arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos wait for the arrival of their year-old son who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at the airport in San Pedro de Sula, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan Bueso Montecinos arrived in San Pedro Sula and was reunited with his parents on a government bus. Captured by Border Patrol agents in March, Johan’s father was deported — and the then 10-month-old remained at an Arizona shelter. less
In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Montecinos who was separated from Bueso Castillo at the Texas border in March and sent to a shelter in Arizona. less
This July 18, 2018 photo shows a photo of Adalicia Montecinos and her son Johan Bueso Montecinos displayed on a television screen inside their home in La Libertad, Honduras. The last time Montecinos saw her son, he had two tiny teeth. Now he has a mouthful. The Honduran boy took his first steps, spoke his first words and had his first birthday in U.S. government custody. less
This July 18, 2018 photo shows toys that belong to Johan Bueso Montecinos, at his home in La Libertad, Honduras. The 15-month-old also made his first court appearance on July 6 in Phoenix, drawing international outrage over the Trump administration's policy this spring of separating immigrant children from their parents when he appeared before a federal judge in diapers, sucking on a bottle. His father had been deported in April without him. less
In this July 18, 2018 photo, Adalicia Montecinos and her husband Rolando Bueso Castillo watch a television program inside their home, in La Libertad, Honduras. A social worker assigned to Johan's case in the United States sends weekly videos and makes video calls. Montecinos worries that her son is forgetting her. less
In this July 18, 2018 photo, Adalicia Montecinos watches a video at her home in La Libertad, Honduras, of her son Johan Bueso Montecinos who was separated from his father at the Texas border. Montecinos watches videos of her infant son Johan over and over again. She had recorded each month of his life before he left for the United States with his father. less
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Adalicia Montecinos, 7-months pregnant, sits with her husband Rolando Bueso Castillo, at her clothing stall at a market in La Libertad, Honduras. Montecinos rents the stand where she sells Nike baseball hats, "California Dreaming" T-shirts and jewelry. Her husband makes a living driving a minibus. less
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Adalicia Montecinos arranges a display at a clothing stand she runs at a market in La Libertad, Honduras. Montecinos rents a stall at the market where she sells Nike baseball hats, "California Dreaming" T-shirts and jewelry. Her husband, Rolando Bueso Castillo, right, makes a living driving a minibus. less
In this July 18, 2018 photo Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand inside their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since Castillo was separated from his then 10-month-old son Johan at the Texas border and deported. He said he is overwhelmed by guilt for putting his infant son through the ordeal. less
The reunion ends an extraordinary journey that has catapulted a toddler from Honduran poverty to front-page headlines.