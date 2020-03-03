TX-Dem-House-10-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Democratic primary for U.S. House District 10.

TP PR Gandhi Hutchesn Siegel Austin 18 0 0 0 0 Bastrop 23 0 0 0 0 Colorado 4 0 0 0 0 Fayette 13 0 0 0 0 Harris 401 0 0 0 0 Lee 9 0 0 0 0 Travis 175 0 0 0 0 Waller 21 0 0 0 0 Washington 22 0 0 0 0 Totals 686 0 0 0 0

