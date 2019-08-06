Team: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) _ Team Inc. (TISI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $315.8 million in the period.

Team shares have increased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.77, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.

