This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, near Houston. (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP) less
This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, near Houston.
This undated photo from Facebook shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials have taken into custody and identified as the suspect in the deadly school shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas, near Houston.


This undated photo from Facebook shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials have taken into custody and identified as the suspect in the deadly school shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe,

Photos take from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos take from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos take from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos take from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos take from the Instagram page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

Photos take from the Instagram page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

Photos take from the Instagram page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

Photos take from the Instagram page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

Photos taken from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

Photos taken from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

Photos taken from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos taken from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos taken from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos taken from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos take from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos take from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Photos taken from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

Photos taken from the Facebook page of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the alleged shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — The mother of one of the 10 people killed at a Texas high school said her daughter recently rejected the romantic advances of the 17-year-old charged in the shootings, a possible motive for the violent tragedy.

Sadie Rodriguez said her daughter, Shana Fisher, had made clear that she was not interested in Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

"He continued to get more aggressive," Rodriguez told The Associated Press in an interview conducted Saturday via Facebook. "She finally stood up to him and embarrassed him."

A girl closes her eyes and says prayer during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
A girl closes her eyes and says prayer during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil.
A tear rolls down a girl's face during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
A tear rolls down a girl's face during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil.
People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Abigail Adams, right, comforts her friend Hannah Hershey, 13, during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Hershey said she knew one of the 10 people who were killed at the high school earlier that day. less
Abigail Adams, right, comforts her friend Hannah Hershey, 13, during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Hershey said she knew one of the 10 people who were killed at the high school earlier that day.
Hundreds of community members hold their hands as they gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
Hundreds of community members hold their hands as they gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil.
A woman gets emotional during a prayer at a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
A woman gets emotional during a prayer at a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil.
People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
A girl looks at the flowers and candles left in memory of the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
A girl looks at the flowers and candles left in memory of the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
People embrace behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
People embrace behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
A girl walk into a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting with a white rose in her hand at Texas First Bank for on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
A girl walk into a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting with a white rose in her hand at Texas First Bank for on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil.
People gather behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
People gather behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Hundreds of community members gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
Hundreds of community members gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil.
Governor Greg Abbott talks with people gathered behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Governor Greg Abbott talks with people gathered behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Two women hold hands during prayer at the vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly killed 10 people during the shooting at the high school. less
Two women hold hands during prayer at the vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly killed 10 people during the shooting at the high school.
Girls gather in prayer behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Girls gather in prayer behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Cars still sit in the parking lot where they were left as the sun sets on Santa Fe High School, scene of a fatal shooting that left at least 10 dead, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Cars still sit in the parking lot where they were left as the sun sets on Santa Fe High School, scene of a fatal shooting that left at least 10 dead, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Law enforcement investigate a building along Highway 6 just down the road from Santa Fe High School where a fatal shooting occurred on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Law enforcement investigate a building along Highway 6 just down the road from Santa Fe High School where a fatal shooting occurred on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Law enforcement investigate a home believed to be connected to the fatal school shooting at Santa Fe High School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Law enforcement investigate a home believed to be connected to the fatal school shooting at Santa Fe High School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
A woman is comforted as she wipes away tears after walking out of the Barnett Intermediate School where parents gathered as they waited to hear from their children after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less
A woman is comforted as she wipes away tears after walking out of the Barnett Intermediate School where parents gathered as they waited to hear from their children after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
Elida Sanchez, center, embraces her daughter, Santa Fe High School junior Guadalupe Sanchez, 16, outside Alamo Gym where parents and students are reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less
Elida Sanchez, center, embraces her daughter, Santa Fe High School junior Guadalupe Sanchez, 16, outside Alamo Gym where parents and students are reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Travis Stanich, embraces his wife Pamela Stanich, as she waits to hear news about her son Jared Black, a junior at Santa Fe High School. The couple are waiting at Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less
Travis Stanich, embraces his wife Pamela Stanich, as she waits to hear news about her son Jared Black, a junior at Santa Fe High School. The couple are waiting at Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Santa Fe High School freshman Caitlyn Girouard, center, hugs her friend outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less
Santa Fe High School freshman Caitlyn Girouard, center, hugs her friend outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
A mass casualty evacuation ambulance arrives near the Alamo Gym where parents and students wait to be reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
A mass casualty evacuation ambulance arrives near the Alamo Gym where parents and students wait to be reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz talks to Gary Forward, assistant chief of the Santa Fe I.S.D. police, after a press conference about the shooting at Santa Fe High School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz talks to Gary Forward, assistant chief of the Santa Fe I.S.D. police, after a press conference about the shooting at Santa Fe High School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, second from left, pauses while speaking during a press conference about the Santa Fe High School shooting, at the Santa Fe ISD Agricultural Center Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, second from left, pauses while speaking during a press conference about the Santa Fe High School shooting, at the Santa Fe ISD Agricultural Center Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks about the shooting at Santa Fe High School, during a press conference at the Santa Fe ISD Agricultural Center Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks about the shooting at Santa Fe High School, during a press conference at the Santa Fe ISD Agricultural Center Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Booking mug of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the suspected shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Booking mug of Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, the suspected shooter at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the 17-year-old who allegedly killed at least 10 people with a .38 caliber revolver and a shotgun during a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, is seen by Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, during a probable cause hearing at Galveston County Jail, Friday, May, 18, 2018 in Galveston. less
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the 17-year-old who allegedly killed at least 10 people with a .38 caliber revolver and a shotgun during a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, is seen by Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, during a probable cause hearing at Galveston County Jail, Friday, May, 18, 2018 in Galveston.
Law enforcement investigate the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Sabra Fe, Texas. Ten people were killed by alleged shooter 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.
Law enforcement investigate the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Sabra Fe, Texas. Ten people were killed by alleged shooter 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.
Pook's restaurant owner Gregg Vicknair hangs a sign in his window announcing that his business would close in respect for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Vicnair said he employs about 25 Santa Fe High School students and wanted them all to be able to attend the prayer vigil tonight. less
Pook's restaurant owner Gregg Vicknair hangs a sign in his window announcing that his business would close in respect for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. ... more
Law enforcement, including several ATF agents, stand outside of a home in Alvin, TX believed to be related to the fatal school shooting earlier in the day at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX. less
Law enforcement, including several ATF agents, stand outside of a home in Alvin, TX believed to be related to the fatal school shooting earlier in the day at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Police and FBI carrying tools towards a home believed to be related to the fatal school shooting earlier in the day at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Police and FBI carrying tools towards a home believed to be related to the fatal school shooting earlier in the day at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Law enforcement surrounds a home in Galveston County hours after a mass shooter shot and killed several individuals at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas.

Law enforcement surrounds a home in Galveston County hours after a mass shooter shot and killed several individuals at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas.

A woman prays in the grass outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
A woman prays in the grass outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
Emergency responders respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Emergency responders respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Emergency responders respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Emergency responders respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Emergency responders respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Emergency responders respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Emergency responders at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018.
Emergency responders at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018.
People embrace outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
People embrace outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
Parents of Santa Fe High School students join in prayer at the parking lot the Arcadia First Baptist Christian School accompanied with residents after a shooter open fire at the high school, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. less
Parents of Santa Fe High School students join in prayer at the parking lot the Arcadia First Baptist Christian School accompanied with residents after a shooter open fire at the high school, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
A woman reacts while making a phone call outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
A woman reacts while making a phone call outside the Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
Law enforcement respond to the site of a fatal shooting at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Law enforcement respond to the site of a fatal shooting at Santa Fe High School on Tuesday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
A women receives information regarding the active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
A women
Emergency responders respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Emergency responders respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
A police officer stands across the street from the Santa Fe Junior High School following a shooting at the nearby Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
A police officer stands across the street from the Santa Fe Junior High School following a shooting at the nearby Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
A law enforcement officer reaches for water as he responds to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
A law enforcement officer reaches for water as he responds to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
A Life Flight helicopter leaves Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018.
A Life Flight helicopter leaves Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018.
Emergency responders at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018.
Emergency responders at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018.
Students gather near Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots were fired on the campus.
Students gather near Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots were fired on the campus.
LifeFlight responds to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
LifeFlight responds to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Law enforcement officers shut down traffic near Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots had been fired at the campus.

Law enforcement officers shut down traffic near Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots had been fired at the campus.

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend was shot in the incident. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) less
Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend was shot in the ... more
A medical helicopter lands at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots had been fired at the campus.

A medical helicopter lands at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots had been fired at the campus.

Law enforcement officers shut down traffic near Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots had been fired at the campus.

Law enforcement officers shut down traffic near Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots had been fired at the campus.

Law enforcement officers surround Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots were fired at the campus.

Law enforcement officers surround Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots were fired at the campus.

Law enforcement officers surround Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots were fired at the campus.

Law enforcement officers surround Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas on May 18, 2018. Officials confirmed shots were fired at the campus.

In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school district issued an alert Friday morning saying Santa Fe High School has been placed on lockdown. (KTRK-TV ABC13 via AP)

In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. The Santa Fe school

FILE - An undated screenshot of a zoomed-out Google Maps image of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. Friday, a mass shooting claimed multiple lives at the campus.

FILE - An undated screenshot of a zoomed-out Google Maps image of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. Friday, a mass shooting claimed multiple lives at the campus.

FILE - A screenshot of a Google Maps image of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. Friday, officials reported an active shooter in the area.

FILE - A screenshot of a Google Maps image of Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. Friday, officials reported an active shooter in the area.

The incident took place one week before the shooting, Rodriguez said. Police have not yet said what might have motivated the attack.

Asked about Rodriguez's allegation, a lawyer for the Pagourtzis's family said he hadn't heard about any such interaction between Pagourtzis and any of the victims and therefore couldn't comment.

"That's news to me," said lawyer Nicholas Poehl, though he cautioned that he'd spent much of the day disputing false rumors about the teen's personal life. Earlier Saturday, Poehl issued a statement from the family saying that they were "as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred" and asked for privacy.

"While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday's tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love," the family's statement said.

Representatives of the school district did not immediately respond to questions about Rodriguez's comments.

A junior at Santa Fe High, Pagourtzis hid a shotgun and a handgun under his trenchcoat before opening fire in a first-period art class on Friday, according to an affidavit filed by police. The FBI announced Saturday that it had taken the lead in the joint investigation, at the request of local authorities.

"He gave a statement admitting to shooting multiple people inside the Santa Fe High School with the intent on killing people," the police affidavit said. "Dimitrios advised he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told." The attack ended when Pagourtzis walked out of a classroom and surrendered to police.

A student at a Texas high school where at least one gunman opened fire Friday says she felt such an attack was inevitable. (May 18)

Authorities say Pagourtzis planned the killings, carried out with weapons owned by his father. Though Pagourtzis allegedly wrote about his intention to carry out the attack, authorities have not indicated a motive for the violence.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Pagourtzis had planned to kill himself after the shooting, but that Pagourtzis told police "that he didn't have the courage to commit the suicide."

Some Santa Fe High students indicated that Pagourtzis may have had one or more targets, though details were not clear. Breanna Quintanilla, 17, a junior, said she was in her art classroom Friday morning in what she described as a "perfectly normal day" when she heard gun shots.

Quintanilla said when Pagourtzis first walked in, he pointed at one person and said, "I'm going to kill you." Quintanilla, who was wounded escaping the classroom, did not identify that student.

At a news conference, Abbott said Pagourtzis had not previously been in trouble. "The red-flag warnings were either nonexistent or very imperceptible," he said.

In the absence of a clear motive, attention turned to a hodge-podge of incendiary posts by Pagourtzis on social media, which were quickly removed when his identity first emerged. One Facebook post was a picture of a T-shirt reading "Born to Kill." Another showed a trench coat adorned with various pins associated with conflicting ideologies and Cthulhu, a mythical creature drawn from the work of horror fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft.

In the wake of the shooting, various reports that Pagourtzis was bullied have surfaced from his classmates. However, two Santa Fe High students who said they knew Pagourtzis said they had no reason to suspect that he was planning Friday's attack.

Student Michael Farina said he had known the alleged gunman since fifth grade and considered him a friend. He recalled Pagourtzis talked about buying a gun "when I grow up," but never discussed his dad's guns or anything about his family.

Farina said he and Pagourtzis also talked a lot about video games they liked, including so-called first-person shooter games. They'd talked about one, "Escape from Tarkov," as recently as lunch on the day before the shooting, he said.

Farina did not recall Pagourtzis ever being notably angry.

"He seemed relatively happy for the most part," he said.

Horwitz reported from Washington and Zimmerman from Springfield, Illinois. Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, and John Mone and Nomaan Merchant in Santa Fe, Texas, contributed.

Have a tip for the Associated Press? Send it securely and anonymously at https://www.ap.org/tips