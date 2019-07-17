Texas Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $78 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of $1.50 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $371.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $267.9 million, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.1 million.

Texas Capital shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.71, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.

