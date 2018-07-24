Texas Instruments: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.41 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $1.37 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $4.11 billion to $4.45 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.88 billion.

Texas Instruments shares have climbed almost 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5.5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $113.77, a rise of 41 percent in the last 12 months.

