Texas Roadhouse: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $50.4 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $690.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $693.4 million.

Texas Roadhouse shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $61.09, a fall of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

