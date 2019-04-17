Texas administrator named top pick for UAFS chancellor

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — An administrator in Texas has been recommended as the next chancellor for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt says Terisa Riley is the top pick for the position, which became vacant when former Chancellor Paul Beran left to become the executive director of the South Dakota Higher Education Board of Regents.

Riley is now senior vice president for student affairs and university administration at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

She's expected to begin her new job in Fort Smith on July 1, following approval from the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.