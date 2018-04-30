Texas attorney general seeks to join Austin sick pay lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking to join a lawsuit against Austin's sick leave ordinance — another example of top Texas Republicans hitting back at local policies enacted by liberal cities.

In papers filed Monday in Texas District Court, Paxton argued that Austin's ordinance, which takes effect Oct. 1, undermines state law setting minimum wage.

In a statement, Paxton complained about Austin's "disdain and blatant disregard for the rule of law."

The first of its kind in Texas, the ordinance requires most private businesses in Austin to provide paid sick leave for employees. Business and conservative groups have sued, though, seeking to block it.

The state Legislature already nullified Austin's rules on ride-hailing services, and Gov. Greg Abbott has long decried local restrictions on tree cutting and plastic bags.