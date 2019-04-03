Texas father indicted for injuring baby found buried

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The father of an 8-month-old boy whose body was found buried in a backpack in a San Antonio field earlier this year has been indicted on a charge of injuring the child.

The Bexar County district attorney's office announced the indictment Wednesday against 34-year-old Christopher Davila.

Prosecutors say Davila struck King Jay Davila on Jan. 3 with an unknown object and then failed to seek medical treatment, resulting in the child's death. Christopher Davila initially claimed the child had been abducted.

Davila, his mother and a cousin are charged with tampering with evidence for concealing the child's car seat. Davila is also charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a body, as well as drug and weapons charges.