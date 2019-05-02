Texas fights 'drastic' push to require voting map approval

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal court is considering ahead of the 2020 Census whether to forbid Texas from redrawing voting maps without supervision.

Civil rights groups Thursday told a three-judge panel in San Antonio that Texas can't be trusted following past court decisions that found intentional racial discrimination by Republican mapmakers.

It would make Texas the only state with required oversight over new maps.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year largely upheld Texas' current congressional and legislative districts. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office says that ruling should absolve the state from needing approval when drawing new maps.

A ruling did not appear imminent and the Supreme Court will likely have the final word.