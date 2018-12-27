Texas governor visits Toyota CEO while on vacation in Japan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in Japan on what his office says is a family vacation but also taking some official meetings.

Abbott spokesman John Wittman said Thursday the governor met the day after Christmas with Toyota Motor Corp. CEO Akio Toyoda. The automaker relocated its North American headquarters to Dallas last year.

Abbott has also met with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty.

Wittman says the governor is paying for the trip and will return next week.

Earlier this year, Abbott took a nine-day trip to India that he said was aimed at bringing more jobs and businesses to Texas. That trip was paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, which uses corporate donations to promote business in the state.