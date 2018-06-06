Texas jury returns death sentence in border agent's death

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A South Texas jury has sentenced a 34-year-old Mexican national to death for the fatal 2014 shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

The Cameron County jury deliberated about two hours Tuesday before sentencing Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval in the capital murder of Agent Javier Vega Jr. It also sentenced him to life imprisonment for attempted capital murder in the shooting of Vega's father.

According to testimony, Vega and his family were spending the day fishing when Tijerina tried to rob them. Tijerina's attorney argued that his client was acting in self-defense.