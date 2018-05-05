Texas man accused of armed robberies shot in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Texas man accused of committing robberies in several states has been shot by police in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say state troopers and Brattleboro police officers confronted 46-year-old Mark Triolo of Lewisville, Texas, in Brattleboro on Friday night. Three Brattleboro officers and one state trooper fired their weapons at the suspect, who is being treated at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

Warrants for Triolo's arrest had been issued in Texas and New York. He is suspect in two armed robberies Friday night in Vermont — at a gas station in Weathersfield and a market in Westminster — and in the robbery of a Vergennes market on May 1.