Texas man dies from fall while hiking in Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A 72-year-old Texas man has died after tripping and falling in a hiking accident this week in Colorado.

San Juan County coroner Keri Metzler says Robert Rader, of Dallas, died Tuesday when he fell 100 feet to 150 feet (30.5 meters to 45.7 meters) while hiking with family and friends.

The Durango Herald reports that the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management received a call of the incident shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

San Juan County Sheriff Bruce Conrad declined to immediately release more information about the incident.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com