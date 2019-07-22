Texas petrochemical facility fire creates millions of waste

FILE - In this March 18, 2019 file photo, a plume of smoke rises from a petrochemical fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, Texas. It's been four months since the explosion and fire at a Houston-area petrochemical storage site and experts are still working to dispose of millions of gallons of waste and contaminated water. The Houston Chronicle reports Intercontinental Terminals Company must comply with a 31-page management plan that details how waste is sampled and identified, stored and finally disposed of. More than 21 million gallons of water mixed with product and firefighting foam were collected from the tank farm and Houston Ship Channel following the March 17 accident that triggered air quality warnings. less FILE - In this March 18, 2019 file photo, a plume of smoke rises from a petrochemical fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, Texas. It's been four months since the explosion and fire at a ... more Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Texas petrochemical facility fire creates millions of waste 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — The cleanup of millions of gallons of waste and polluted water is far from over four months after a large fire burned for days at a Houston-area petrochemical storage site.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Intercontinental Terminals Company, the facility's owner, must abide by a 31-page management plan that underscores how waste is sampled and identified, stored and discarded.

The March 17 fire at the company's Deer Park site, located southeast of Houston, triggered air quality warnings. More than 21 million gallons of potentially hazardous waste and contaminated water have since been collected from the tank farm and Houston Ship Channel.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office filed water pollution charges in April against Intercontinental Terminals Company, alleging the fire caused chemicals to flow into a nearby waterway.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com