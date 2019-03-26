The Latest: Dems push to override Trump veto on border

FILE - In this March 15, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump signs the first veto of his presidency in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump issued the first veto, overruling Congress to protect his emergency declaration for border wall funding. Trump is nearing a victory over Democrats as the House tries overriding his first veto. Tuesday's vote seems certain to fail, which means his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border would stand.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and President Donald Trump's border wall (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

House Democrats trying to override President Donald Trump's first veto say his plan to shift billions of extra dollars into building border barriers is a waste of money and an abuse of his powers.

But their veto override attempt seems certain to fall short of the two-thirds majority they will need to succeed later Tuesday.

Congress sent him legislation blocking his declaration of a national emergency at the border. He's using it to shift $3.6 billion from military construction projects to building barriers.

Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon says money shouldn't be spent on Trump's "stupid, static wall." Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro says Trump is guilty of "constitutional vandalism."

Republican Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri says there is a border crisis and says Trump acted "well within his legal authority."

__

12:17 a.m.

President Donald Trump is nearing a victory over Democrats as the House tries overriding his first veto. Tuesday's vote seems certain to fail, which means his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border would stand.

Trump's emergency would let him shift an additional $3.6 billion from military construction projects to work on a barrier along the southwest boundary.

Congress has approved less than $1.4 billion. Building the wall was one of his most oft-repeated campaign promises, though he claimed the money would come from Mexico.

Trump's emergency declaration drew unanimous opposition from congressional Democrats and opposition from some Republicans. Lawmakers objected that he was abusing presidential powers.

The House seems sure to fall short of the two-thirds margin needed to override vetoes.