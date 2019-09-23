The Latest: GM says strikers made threats, put nails in road

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

General Motors says some United Auto Workers strikers at its Tennessee plant have blocked traffic, placed screws and nails on public roads and damaged vehicles during the ongoing nationwide walkout.

GM detailed its complaints before a local judge approved a temporary restraining order Sunday barring certain unruly behavior at the Spring Hill plant.

Court documents say about 100 nonunion salaried GM employees and contractors remain working at the plant so it can resume normal operations when the strike ends. GM is also shipping 1,000 finished vehicles ordered by customers via commercial haulers. The company says safety and security is the highest priority and a minority of picketers was unlawful.

Several protesters were arrested for blocking the roadway last Wednesday.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg says the union is committed to conducting strike-related activities safely and lawfully and is continuing to work with law enforcement as issues arise.

8:55 a.m.

The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.

Bargainers met all weekend and returned to talks Monday morning as the strike entered its eighth day.

A person briefed on the negotiations says they're haggling about wages and profit sharing, new product for factories that GM wants to close, a faster route to full wages for new hires, and use of temporary workers. The person didn't want to be identified because details of the bargaining are confidential.

Workers walked off their jobs early on Sept. 16, paralyzing production at about 30 manufacturing sites in nine states.

Consumers are likely to start seeing shortages of some vehicles on dealer lots, including large SUVs.