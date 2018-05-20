Photo: Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle Image 1 of / 103 Caption Close

Image 1 of 103 Sadie Baze becomes emotional at a community pot luck Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Baze's daughter Shana Fisher, 16, was killed Friday in the Santa Fe High School shooting. Blaze said that shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis had been bulling her daughter and came to the school with the intent to kill her, and did. less Sadie Baze becomes emotional at a community pot luck Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Baze's daughter Shana Fisher, 16, was killed Friday in the Santa Fe High School shooting. Blaze said that shooting ... more Photo: Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle

Image 2 of 103 Members of the community held a potluck dinner for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Members of the community held a potluck dinner for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Photo: Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle

Image 3 of 103 Kelly Fisher pauses while her relative, Sadie Blaze behind her talks about Blaze's daughter Shana Fisher, 16, at a potluck dinner for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Blaze said that shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis had been bulling her daughter and came to the school with the intent to kill her, and did. less Kelly Fisher pauses while her relative, Sadie Blaze behind her talks about Blaze's daughter Shana Fisher, 16, at a potluck dinner for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in ... more Photo: Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle

Image 4 of 103 Bouquet of flowers sit among Galveston County Sheriff's crime scene tape as buses transporating people to retrive their belongings line up outside Santa Fe High School Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 people dead. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in the case. less Bouquet of flowers sit among Galveston County Sheriff's crime scene tape as buses transporating people to retrive their belongings line up outside Santa Fe High School Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a ... more Photo: Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle

Image 5 of 103 April Salinas (second from right) looks at a memorial table with her children (l-r) Jeramiah Kelly, 12, Macee, 6, and Meah, 13 as members of the community came together for a potluck dinner for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Salinas grew up in Santa Fe and attended Santa Fe High. Her friend, Rosie, lost a son in the shooting Friday. less April Salinas (second from right) looks at a memorial table with her children (l-r) Jeramiah Kelly, 12, Macee, 6, and Meah, 13 as members of the community came together for a potluck dinner for the victims of ... more Photo: Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle

Image 6 of 103 A young man came with flowers to a memorial table for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. He could contain his emotions and received comfort before an event on the grounds of the Texas First Bank of Santa Fe. less A young man came with flowers to a memorial table for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. He could contain his emotions and received comfort before an event on ... more Photo: Steve Gonzales, Houston Chronicle

Image 7 of 103 Houston Lady Lion Club president-elect Lucy Gonzales, left, and communications director Sam Lamboy put on balloons, flowers and signs outside of Santa Fe High School to show support to the community on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. less Houston Lady Lion Club president-elect Lucy Gonzales, left, and communications director Sam Lamboy put on balloons, flowers and signs outside of Santa Fe High School to show support to the community on ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 8 of 103 Lady Lions Club members Lucy Gonzales, of League City, left, and Sam Lamboy, of San Antonio, carry memorial items to be placed outside Santa Fe High School Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 people dead. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in the case. less Lady Lions Club members Lucy Gonzales, of League City, left, and Sam Lamboy, of San Antonio, carry memorial items to be placed outside Santa Fe High School Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting ... more Photo: Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle

Image 9 of 103 Houston resident Carissa Potts takes her 7-year-old daughter, Kaylee Potts, to lay a stuffed animal and a dreamcatcher outside of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Potts said she does not know anyone living in Santa Fe but drove from Houston to show support to the community. The school shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less Houston resident Carissa Potts takes her 7-year-old daughter, Kaylee Potts, to lay a stuffed animal and a dreamcatcher outside of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Potts said she does ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 10 of 103 People leave from Santa Fe High School after retriving belongings from inside Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 people dead. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in the case. less People leave from Santa Fe High School after retriving belongings from inside Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 people dead. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been ... more Photo: Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle

Image 11 of 103 Students and family are dropped off by buses outside of a Santa Fe High School buildling and about to go inside to collect their belongings on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less Students and family are dropped off by buses outside of a Santa Fe High School buildling and about to go inside to collect their belongings on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 12 of 103 A student heads toward the shuttle bus after walking out of a Santa Fe High School buildling with her backpack on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less A student heads toward the shuttle bus after walking out of a Santa Fe High School buildling with her backpack on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 13 of 103 People embrace outside of Santa Fe Junior High School, as they wait for a buses to take them to Santa Fe High School to retrieve personal vehicles, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead the previous day, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. less People embrace outside of Santa Fe Junior High School, as they wait for a buses to take them to Santa Fe High School to retrieve personal vehicles, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead the ... more Photo: Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle

Image 14 of 103 Students pick up their car at Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students were allowed to pick up their vehicles and belongings from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. less Students pick up their car at Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students were allowed to pick up their vehicles and ... more Photo: Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle

Image 15 of 103 People embrace outside of Santa Fe Junior High School, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead at Santa Fe High Schoolthe previous day, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. People embrace outside of Santa Fe Junior High School, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead at Santa Fe High Schoolthe previous day, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Photo: Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle

Image 16 of 103 People arrive at Santa Fe Junior High School, where they will take a bus to retrieve personal vehicles from Santa Fe High School, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead the previous day, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. less People arrive at Santa Fe Junior High School, where they will take a bus to retrieve personal vehicles from Santa Fe High School, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead the previous day, Saturday, ... more Photo: Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle

Image 17 of 103 People embrace outside of Santa Fe Junior High School, as they wait for a buses to take them to Santa Fe High School to retrieve personal vehicles, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead the previous day, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. less People embrace outside of Santa Fe Junior High School, as they wait for a buses to take them to Santa Fe High School to retrieve personal vehicles, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead the ... more Photo: Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle

Image 18 of 103 A person is greeted with a hug after arriving to the Santa Fe High School by bus from the junior high campus to retrive belongings Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 people dead. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in the case. less A person is greeted with a hug after arriving to the Santa Fe High School by bus from the junior high campus to retrive belongings Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 ... more Photo: Melissa Phillip, Houston Chronicle

Image 19 of 103 Tori White, a junior at Santa Fe High School, wipes away tears while talking to the media outside of school about her experience from the Friday's shooting on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less Tori White, a junior at Santa Fe High School, wipes away tears while talking to the media outside of school about her experience from the Friday's shooting on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 20 of 103 Crime scene tapes remain on the parameter of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less Crime scene tapes remain on the parameter of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 21 of 103 Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Dr. Leigh Wall talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Dr. Leigh Wall talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 22 of 103 Law enforcement officials set up and get ready for students to pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon outside of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. less Law enforcement officials set up and get ready for students to pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon outside of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 23 of 103 U.S. Rep. Randy Weber talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less U.S. Rep. Randy Weber talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 24 of 103 Galveston County Judge Mike Henry talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less Galveston County Judge Mike Henry talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 25 of 103 Santa Fe Mayor-Elect Jason Tabor talks during a press briefing outside of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less Santa Fe Mayor-Elect Jason Tabor talks during a press briefing outside of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 26 of 103 Santa Fe ISD Police Chief Walter Braun talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less Santa Fe ISD Police Chief Walter Braun talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 27 of 103 Sandy and Lonnie Phillips, parents of Aurora shooting victim Jessi Ghawi, come to Santa Fe High School to show their support on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The Phillips were in San Antonio when they heard about the Santa Fe shooting that killed 10 people and injured another 10, and they decided to come over and hopfully to meet community memebrs and survivors. They have became gun-violence survivor and gun-regulation advocates since their daughter's death at the age of 24. less Sandy and Lonnie Phillips, parents of Aurora shooting victim Jessi Ghawi, come to Santa Fe High School to show their support on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The Phillips were in San Antonio when they ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 28 of 103 A girl closes her eyes and says prayer during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less A girl closes her eyes and says prayer during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 29 of 103 A tear rolls down a girl's face during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less A tear rolls down a girl's face during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 30 of 103 People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle

Image 31 of 103 Abigail Adams, right, comforts her friend Hannah Hershey, 13, during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Hershey said she knew one of the 10 people who were killed at the high school earlier that day. less Abigail Adams, right, comforts her friend Hannah Hershey, 13, during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Hershey said she knew one of the ... more Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle

Image 32 of 103 Hundreds of community members hold their hands as they gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less Hundreds of community members hold their hands as they gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 33 of 103 A woman gets emotional during a prayer at a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less A woman gets emotional during a prayer at a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 34 of 103 People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle

Image 35 of 103 A girl looks at the flowers and candles left in memory of the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A girl looks at the flowers and candles left in memory of the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle

Image 36 of 103 People embrace behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. People embrace behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle

Image 37 of 103 A girl walk into a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting with a white rose in her hand at Texas First Bank for on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less A girl walk into a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting with a white rose in her hand at Texas First Bank for on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 38 of 103 People gather behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. People gather behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle

Image 39 of 103 Hundreds of community members gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less Hundreds of community members gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and ... more Photo: Yi-Chin Lee, Houston Chronicle

Image 40 of 103 Governor Greg Abbott talks with people gathered behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Governor Greg Abbott talks with people gathered behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle

Image 41 of 103 Two women hold hands during prayer at the vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly killed 10 people during the shooting at the high school. less Two women hold hands during prayer at the vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly killed 10 people during ... more Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle

Image 42 of 103 Girls gather in prayer behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Girls gather in prayer behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle

Image 43 of 103 Cars still sit in the parking lot where they were left as the sun sets on Santa Fe High School, scene of a fatal shooting that left at least 10 dead, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX. Cars still sit in the parking lot where they were left as the sun sets on Santa Fe High School, scene of a fatal shooting that left at least 10 dead, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX. Photo: Mark Mulligan

Image 44 of 103 Law enforcement investigate a building along Highway 6 just down the road from Santa Fe High School where a fatal shooting occurred on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX. Law enforcement investigate a building along Highway 6 just down the road from Santa Fe High School where a fatal shooting occurred on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX. Photo: Mark Mulligan, Houston Chronicle

Image 45 of 103 Law enforcement investigate a home believed to be connected to the fatal school shooting at Santa Fe High School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX. Law enforcement investigate a home believed to be connected to the fatal school shooting at Santa Fe High School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX. Photo: Mark Mulligan, Houston Chronicle

Image 46 of 103 A woman is comforted as she wipes away tears after walking out of the Barnett Intermediate School where parents gathered as they waited to hear from their children after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less A woman is comforted as she wipes away tears after walking out of the Barnett Intermediate School where parents gathered as they waited to hear from their children after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School ... more Photo: Michael Ciaglo, Houston Chronicle

Image 47 of 103 Elida Sanchez, center, embraces her daughter, Santa Fe High School junior Guadalupe Sanchez, 16, outside Alamo Gym where parents and students are reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less Elida Sanchez, center, embraces her daughter, Santa Fe High School junior Guadalupe Sanchez, 16, outside Alamo Gym where parents and students are reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, ... more Photo: Michael Ciaglo, Houston Chronicle

Image 48 of 103 Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Photo: Marie D. De Jesus, Houston Chronicle

Image 49 of 103 Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Photo: Marie D. De Jesus, Houston Chronicle

Image 50 of 103 Travis Stanich, embraces his wife Pamela Stanich, as she waits to hear news about her son Jared Black, a junior at Santa Fe High School. The couple are waiting at Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less Travis Stanich, embraces his wife Pamela Stanich, as she waits to hear news about her son Jared Black, a junior at Santa Fe High School. The couple are waiting at Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with ... more Photo: Michael Ciaglo, Houston Chronicle

Image 51 of 103 Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Photo: Marie D. De Jesus, Houston Chronicle

Image 52 of 103 Santa Fe High School freshman Caitlyn Girouard, center, hugs her friend outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less Santa Fe High School freshman Caitlyn Girouard, center, hugs her friend outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in ... more Photo: Michael Ciaglo, Houston Chronicle

Image 53 of 103 A mass casualty evacuation ambulance arrives near the Alamo Gym where parents and students wait to be reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. A mass casualty evacuation ambulance arrives near the Alamo Gym where parents and students wait to be reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. Photo: Michael Ciaglo, Houston Chronicle