Sadie Baze becomes emotional at a community pot luck Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Baze's daughter Shana Fisher, 16, was killed Friday in the Santa Fe High School shooting. Blaze said that shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis had been bulling her daughter and came to the school with the intent to kill her, and did. less
Members of the community held a potluck dinner for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Kelly Fisher pauses while her relative, Sadie Blaze behind her talks about Blaze's daughter Shana Fisher, 16, at a potluck dinner for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Blaze said that shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis had been bulling her daughter and came to the school with the intent to kill her, and did. less
Bouquet of flowers sit among Galveston County Sheriff's crime scene tape as buses transporating people to retrive their belongings line up outside Santa Fe High School Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 people dead. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in the case. less
April Salinas (second from right) looks at a memorial table with her children (l-r) Jeramiah Kelly, 12, Macee, 6, and Meah, 13 as members of the community came together for a potluck dinner for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Salinas grew up in Santa Fe and attended Santa Fe High. Her friend, Rosie, lost a son in the shooting Friday. less
A young man came with flowers to a memorial table for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. He could contain his emotions and received comfort before an event on the grounds of the Texas First Bank of Santa Fe. less
Houston Lady Lion Club president-elect Lucy Gonzales, left, and communications director Sam Lamboy put on balloons, flowers and signs outside of Santa Fe High School to show support to the community on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. less
Lady Lions Club members Lucy Gonzales, of League City, left, and Sam Lamboy, of San Antonio, carry memorial items to be placed outside Santa Fe High School Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 people dead. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in the case. less
Houston resident Carissa Potts takes her 7-year-old daughter, Kaylee Potts, to lay a stuffed animal and a dreamcatcher outside of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. Potts said she does not know anyone living in Santa Fe but drove from Houston to show support to the community. The school shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
People leave from Santa Fe High School after retriving belongings from inside Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 people dead. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in the case. less
Students and family are dropped off by buses outside of a Santa Fe High School buildling and about to go inside to collect their belongings on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
A student heads toward the shuttle bus after walking out of a Santa Fe High School buildling with her backpack on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
People embrace outside of Santa Fe Junior High School, as they wait for a buses to take them to Santa Fe High School to retrieve personal vehicles, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead the previous day, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. less
Students pick up their car at Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students were allowed to pick up their vehicles and belongings from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. less
People embrace outside of Santa Fe Junior High School, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead at Santa Fe High Schoolthe previous day, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe.
People arrive at Santa Fe Junior High School, where they will take a bus to retrieve personal vehicles from Santa Fe High School, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead the previous day, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. less
People embrace outside of Santa Fe Junior High School, as they wait for a buses to take them to Santa Fe High School to retrieve personal vehicles, following a mass shooting that left 10 people dead the previous day, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. less
A person is greeted with a hug after arriving to the Santa Fe High School by bus from the junior high campus to retrive belongings Saturday, May 19, 2018, one day after a mass shooting at the school left 10 people dead. Student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in the case. less
Tori White, a junior at Santa Fe High School, wipes away tears while talking to the media outside of school about her experience from the Friday's shooting on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
Crime scene tapes remain on the parameter of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Dr. Leigh Wall talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
Law enforcement officials set up and get ready for students to pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon outside of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. less
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
Galveston County Judge Mike Henry talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
Santa Fe Mayor-Elect Jason Tabor talks during a press briefing outside of Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
Santa Fe ISD Police Chief Walter Braun talks during a press briefing at the Santa Fe High School on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The shooting on Friday killed 10 people and injured another 10. Students could pick up their vehicles and personal items begin at noon on Saturday. less
Sandy and Lonnie Phillips, parents of Aurora shooting victim Jessi Ghawi, come to Santa Fe High School to show their support on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe. The Phillips were in San Antonio when they heard about the Santa Fe shooting that killed 10 people and injured another 10, and they decided to come over and hopfully to meet community memebrs and survivors. They have became gun-violence survivor and gun-regulation advocates since their daughter's death at the age of 24. less
A girl closes her eyes and says prayer during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
A tear rolls down a girl's face during a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Abigail Adams, right, comforts her friend Hannah Hershey, 13, during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Hershey said she knew one of the 10 people who were killed at the high school earlier that day. less
Hundreds of community members hold their hands as they gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
A woman gets emotional during a prayer at a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting at Texas First Bank on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
People dropped flowers in honor for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
A girl looks at the flowers and candles left in memory of the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting during a vigil at Texas First Bank Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
People embrace behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
A girl walk into a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting with a white rose in her hand at Texas First Bank for on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
People gather behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Hundreds of community members gather at Texas First Bank for a candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe. Hundreds participated and Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also spoke at the vigil. less
Governor Greg Abbott talks with people gathered behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Two women hold hands during prayer at the vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, allegedly killed 10 people during the shooting at the high school. less
Girls gather in prayer behind Texas First Bank during a vigil for the victims of the Santa Fe High School mass shooting Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Cars still sit in the parking lot where they were left as the sun sets on Santa Fe High School, scene of a fatal shooting that left at least 10 dead, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Law enforcement investigate a building along Highway 6 just down the road from Santa Fe High School where a fatal shooting occurred on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
Law enforcement investigate a home believed to be connected to the fatal school shooting at Santa Fe High School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, TX.
A woman is comforted as she wipes away tears after walking out of the Barnett Intermediate School where parents gathered as they waited to hear from their children after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less
Elida Sanchez, center, embraces her daughter, Santa Fe High School junior Guadalupe Sanchez, 16, outside Alamo Gym where parents and students are reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less
Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Travis Stanich, embraces his wife Pamela Stanich, as she waits to hear news about her son Jared Black, a junior at Santa Fe High School. The couple are waiting at Alamo Gym where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less
Mourners gather by the Barnett Intermediate School where parents are gathering to pick up their children and hear news, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Santa Fe High School freshman Caitlyn Girouard, center, hugs her friend outside the Alamo Gym where students and parents wait to reunite following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe. less
A mass casualty evacuation ambulance arrives near the Alamo Gym where parents and students wait to be reunited after a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz talks to Gary Forward, assistant chief of the Santa Fe I.S.D. police, after a press conference about the shooting at Santa Fe High School, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
