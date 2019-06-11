The Latest: Police: Dead suspect had fired handgun at them

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the police shooting of a Fort Worth aggravated assault suspect and its aftermath (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Authorities in Fort Worth say evidence shows that an aggravated assault suspect shot and killed by officers had fired a handgun found with him.

In a statement Monday afternoon, police say three officers shot the 20-year-old male suspect Sunday afternoon when he "made an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives." It was only when the handgun found with him was examined that investigators concluded it had been fired.

The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.

___

7:50 a.m.

Fort Worth police say police fatally shot an armed assault suspect who fled on foot and then didn't comply with instructions to get out of a truck where he was hiding.

Hundreds of people gathered at the scene to protest following the Sunday afternoon shooting of the 20-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released. Debbie Walker, who described herself as an activist, said the protesters want answers as soon as possible. City Councilwoman Gyna Bivens told the crowd there would be a thorough investigation.

Police Sgt. Chris Daniels says that since the investigation is ongoing, he didn't have specific details on exactly what happened after the man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon refused to get out of the truck.

Police say the suspect did have a handgun.