The Latest: Some cities recovered from ransomware attack

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a coordinated ransomware attack affecting Texas cities (all times local):

4 p.m.

Officials say some of the 22 Texas cities that were targeted by a coordinated ransomware attack have recovered and are operating normally.

The Texas Department of Information Resources made the announcement on Tuesday in a news release in which it also lowered the number of cities that were attacked from 23 to 22.

A department spokesman declined to provide more detail.

Authorities believe all of the attacks originated from a single source.

The state has not identified the affected cities or said whether any of the agencies have paid a ransom. The FBI and other federal agencies are involved.

Officials in at least two cities — Borger and Keene — have said they were among those targeted.

___

10:30 a.m.

Texas authorities say more than 20 local governments are facing a coordinated ransomware attack.

The Texas Department of Information Resources said in a statement Saturday that it believes a single source is behind all 23 of the attacks. It didn't name the affected agencies or provide details about the attacker's demands.

Cities around the country have been targeted by ransomware attacks in recent years, including Atlanta and Baltimore, where city officials refused a demand for $76,000 in bitcoin to restore access to its computer network.

Several Florida cities in June paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to hackers who took over their computer operations.

Texas officials haven't said whether any of the affected agencies have paid a ransom. The department's statement says the FBI and other federal agencies are involved.