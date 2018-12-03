The Latest: Bush's service dog lies by flag-draped casket

George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully lays by his late owner's casket on Sunday. The dog will go on to help other wounded soldiers in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the death of former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):

10 p.m.

President George H.W. Bush's spokesman has posted a photo of the late president's service dog lying in front of a flag-draped casket.

Jim McGrath posted a picture Sunday of the yellow Labrador retriever named Sully with the caption, "Mission complete. #Remembering41."

The nation's 41st president died Friday at his home in Houston at 94. He will be honored during several public and private events in Houston and Washington before his burial Thursday in Texas.

Bush received Sully in June from America's VetDogs nonprofit organization. The president had a form of Parkinson's disease, and Sully could open doors, pick up items and summon help.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that Sully will return to America's VetDogs in New York through the holiday season before joining the Water Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program.

___

4:55 p.m.

A U.S. government plane has arrived in Texas to transport the body of former President George H.W. Bush to Washington for a state funeral.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted a photo of the presidential plane on a tarmac Sunday afternoon. He wrote, "Air Force One has arrived in Houston for what will technically be called 'Special Air Mission 41' tomorrow and Wednesday."

He added: "A beautiful day In Texas -- 'ceiling and visibility unlimited,' Mr. President."

The 41st president died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94. He will be honored during several private and public events in Houston and Washington before he is buried in Texas next to his wife, Barbara, and their young daughter Robin, who died in 1953.

___

4:40 p.m.

The Supreme Court is delaying arguments by a day while a national day of mourning is held for former President George H.W. Bush.

The court says arguments in a criminal case dealing with the constitutional ban on trying someone twice for the same crime will be held on Thursday instead of Wednesday.

The court says Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered the court building to be closed on Wednesday as a tribute to the 41st president. Bush died at home in Houston on Friday at age 94.

Bush first nominated Roberts to an appellate judgeship in 1992, though Congress never acted on the nomination. Bush's son President George W. Bush named Roberts chief justice in 2005.

___

12:35 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness.

Bush, who died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a state funeral at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library in Texas. His body will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda for a public viewing from Monday until Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump, who ordered federal offices closed for a national day of mourning on Wednesday, is to attend with first lady Melania Trump and other high-ranking officials.