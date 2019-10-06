The Latest: Victim in shooting was witness in ex-cop's trial

In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo, victim Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long, right, while pointing to a map of the South Side Flats where he lives, while testifying during the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, in Dallas. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a shooting Friday, Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the death of a witness in in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor (all times local):

3 p.m.

Police in Dallas have identified a man killed in a weekend shooting as a key witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor.

Police said Sunday 28-year-old Joshua Xavier Brown was found Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Brown testified in the murder trial of Amber Guyger, who was convicted last week in the September 2018 slaying of Botham Jean. According to her trial testimony, she mistook Jean's apartment for her own one floor below and shot him after pushing open his unlocked door and thinking he was a burglar.

Dallas homicide detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying suspects in Brown's death.

11:14 a.m.

Police in Texas are seeking a motive in the slaying of a witness who testified in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor.

An attorney for 28-year-old Joshua Brown says he was shot to death Friday night. Lee Merritt says he spoke with Brown's mother and she's "devastated." He says in a statement: "We need answers."

Dallas police confirmed a fatal shooting Friday night, but have not said who was killed. The Dallas Morning News first reported that the person was Brown.

Brown lived in the same apartment complex as former Officer Amber Guyger. She was convicted of murder this past week in the death of neighbor Botham Jean. Guyger has said she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and that she thought he was a burglar.