Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

An officer works at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25, north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

A bus remains on the scene of a multi-vehicle deadly crash Sunday, July 15, 2018, on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, N.M. (Rio Rancho Fire Rescue via AP)

The Latest: Video shows chaotic scene after bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of a fatal bus crash in New Mexico (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Authorities have released video that shows passengers, some holding small children, walking or limping in shock after a deadly bus crash on a New Mexico highway.

The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage Friday taken from an officer on scene.

In the video, the officer tries to calm people in English and Spanish with the sounds of sirens and a child wailing in the background.

Emergency responders then instruct those with minor injuries to sit on the ground and to keep breathing.

Authorities say the crash on Interstate 25 occurred Sunday after the bus driver lost control while trying to avoid another crash.

The overturned bus was then sideswiped by a semi-truck.

Three women on the bus were killed.

____

12:25 p.m.

Authorities investigating a deadly commercial passenger bus crash along a New Mexico highway say one of the passengers was carrying a backpack filled with almost $100,000 in cash.

Sandoval County Sheriff's Lt. Keith Elder said Friday the money was discovered after the passenger was transported to an Albuquerque hospital, where numerous other people and their belongings were taken following the crash.

Elder says the discovery has prompted a separate investigation. He had no other information.

The passenger was among close to 30 people who were injured when the bus rolled and was sideswiped by a semi-truck along Interstate 25 early Sunday. The bus driver lost control while trying to avoid another crash that happened on the dark highway.

Three women aboard the bus were killed.

Elder says the investigation into the crash could take several weeks.