Tiger cub abandoned at Texas border gets new, permanent home

















Photo: AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 This July 27, 2018 photo provided by In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center shows Kenobi, a male tiger that was abandoned April 30 at the U.S. border by smugglers, settling into his new home at the In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center in Wylie, Texas. Kenobi arrived Thursday night, July 26, 2018, at In-Sync Exotics, an animal sanctuary in Wylie, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. In Sync Exotics says Kenobi will have a playmate in Kylo Ren, a white tiger cub born there in March shortly after the rescue of his parents, and is seen here peering up at Kenobi in the background. (In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center via AP) less This July 27, 2018 photo provided by In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center shows Kenobi, a male tiger that was abandoned April 30 at the U.S. border by smugglers, settling into his new home at ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 5 This July 27, 2018 photo provided by In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center shows Kenobi, a male tiger that was abandoned April 30 at the U.S. border by smugglers, who is settling into his new home at the In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center in Wylie, Texas. Kenobi arrived Thursday night, July 26, 2018, at In-Sync Exotics, an animal sanctuary in Wylie, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. (In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center via AP) less This July 27, 2018 photo provided by In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center shows Kenobi, a male tiger that was abandoned April 30 at the U.S. border by smugglers, who is settling into his new ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 5 FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, a tiger cub is shown inside a veterinary clinic at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Smugglers left behind the live tiger cub in a duffel bag when they fled back to Mexico after attempting to cross the Rio Grande into Texas. The cub that was abandoned at the U.S. border is settling into his new home in Texas. Kenobi arrived Thursday night, July 26, 2018, at In-Sync Exotics, an animal sanctuary in Wylie, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. (Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File) less FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, a tiger cub is shown inside a veterinary clinic at Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Smugglers left behind the live tiger cub in a duffel bag when they fled back ... more Photo: Jason Hoekema, AP Image 4 of 5 FILE - This April 30, 2018, file photo, provided by U.S Customs and Border Protection shows a male tiger in a duffle bag that was seized at the border near Brownsville, Texas. The cub that was abandoned at the U.S. border is settling into his new home in Texas. Kenobi arrived Thursday night, July 26, 2018, at In-Sync Exotics, an animal sanctuary in Wylie, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File) less FILE - This April 30, 2018, file photo, provided by U.S Customs and Border Protection shows a male tiger in a duffle bag that was seized at the border near Brownsville, Texas. The cub that was abandoned at the ... more Photo: AP Image 5 of 5 tk tk Photo: U.S. Border Patrol Tiger cub abandoned at Texas border gets new, permanent home 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WYLIE, Texas (AP) — A live tiger cub that was abandoned in a duffel bag at the U.S. border is settling into his new home in Texas.

Kenobi arrived Thursday night at In-Sync Exotics , an animal sanctuary in Wylie, 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Border Patrol agents discovered the cub April 30 while patrolling along the Rio Grande near Brownsville. They said three people apparently trying to enter the U.S. illegally just dumped the bag containing the tiger and fled back to Mexico.

Kenobi was initially given a temporary home at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, but his move to In-Sync Exotics is permanent. The sanctuary says Kenobi will have a playmate in Kylo Ren , a white tiger cub born there in March shortly after the rescue of his parents.