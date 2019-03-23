Troubled Texas anti-abortion group seeks federal grant money

HOUSTON (AP) — An anti-abortion group hired by Texas to bolster women's health services is seeking federal family planning funding after the state cut ties with the evangelical nonprofit last year.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Heidi Group and two other Texas health providers have applied for millions of dollars in grant funding under the federal Title X program. The program makes family-planning services available to low-income individuals for free or at low cost.

The groups' application shows the money would be managed by the Obria Group, a Catholic organization that's vying to become a national alternative to Planned Parenthood.

If approved, the grant funding could help the Heidi Group re-surface after Texas cancelled $6 million in troubled contracts.

The Round Rock-based nonprofit was hired in 2016 to help strengthen small clinics that specialize in women's health but don't offer abortions.

___

