Tyler Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $32 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.30 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $275.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $278 million, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.8 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.22 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion.

Tyler Technologies shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $233.35, a rise of roughly 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TYL