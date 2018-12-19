US land agency appoints new boss in oil-rich region

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. agency that oversees oil and gas development in one of the nation's most prolific areas has appointed a career employee as the region's new director.

The Bureau of Land Management says Tim Spisak will oversee New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The region covers 42 million acres (17 million hectares) of mineral estate that includes oil, natural gas and other deposits.

Ongoing interest in the Permian Basin, which straddles parts of New Mexico and Texas, recently resulted in the largest oil and gas lease sale in the agency's history. Federal geologists also identified more potential for the basin in a report released earlier this month.

Spisak has served as acting director since October. He previously was the agency's deputy assistant director for energy, minerals and realty management.