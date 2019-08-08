Vaalco Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 13 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.71. A year ago, they were trading at $2.25.

