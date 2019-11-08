https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Valhi-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14821085.php
Valhi: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $13.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.
The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $475.2 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at $2.13.
