Victoria County official charged with misdemeanor theft

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A South Texas county administrator has been accused of using her position to benefit her son when he worked for the county.

The Victoria Advocate reports 57-year-old Joyce Cavazos Dean was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of theft by a public servant. Dean, who's director of administrative services for Victoria County, is free on her own recognizance. She's denied wrongdoing.

Officials say the investigation began in 2010 and involves Robert Dean, who worked in county maintenance. He died in 2016 at age 25.

A Texas Rangers report accuses Joyce Dean of altering her son's time cards, having repairs done to his home using taxpayer dollars and having a county employee drive him for personal business.

Officials say Joyce Dean is on paid administrative leave pending an internal review.

