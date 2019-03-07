Video captures final moments of crashed cargo plane

DALLAS (AP) — Newly released security camera footage shows the final moments of a cargo plane that crashed into a Texas bay in February, killing the three people aboard.

The grainy video from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office captured Atlas Air Flight 3591 plummeting toward Trinity Bay and a large plume shooting up from where the Boeing 767 struck the shallow waters.

The plane can be seen falling at a steep angle for roughly 5 seconds.

Flight tracking data show the doomed flight lost more than more than 3,000 feet of altitude in 30 seconds before smashing into the muddy bay 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

The National Transportation Safety Board says cockpit audio suggests the pilots lost control while preparing to land. It has not yet explained why.