Waco police say officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man

WACO, Texas (AP) — Waco police say an officer has fatally shot a man wielding a knife who was threatening his family members in a house and ignored commands to drop his weapon.

Police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton says the man's family members called police Friday morning after he began breaking things in the house.

Swanton says information continued to come in as officers were on their way to the house. When officers arrived, a man in the house had a gun pointed at the man with a knife and was trying to get the man to calm down and put down the knife.

Swanton says that after police shot the man with the knife, officers provided medical aid while calling for an ambulance.

The man was pronounced dead inside the home.