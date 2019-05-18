Warren building unlikely connection with black female voters

HOUSTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is gaining unlikely traction with black women who are debating whom to back in a historically diverse Democratic presidential primary.

Several black women say they have been impressed with Warren's steady stream of policy proposals.

At this early stage, many black women are undecided about whom they will support. Following her January campaign launch, there was considerable excitement around Kamala Harris, the sole black woman in the race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is also winning the attention of some black female voters because of his service to Barack Obama, the nation's first black president.

In Warren, some black women say they see kinship in a candidate who talks with substance and specificity about problems and solutions.