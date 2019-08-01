Wingstop: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.7 million.

Wingstop expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 74 cents per share.

Wingstop shares have risen 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 94% in the last 12 months.

