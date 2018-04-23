https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Morning-12856982.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game
Published 11:17 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
03-04-06-10-13-15-17-19-20-21-22-24
(three, four, six, ten, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
View Comments