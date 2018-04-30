https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Morning-12874750.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game
Published 11:16 am, Monday, April 30, 2018
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
01-02-03-06-07-11-13-20-21-22-23-24
(one, two, three, six, seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
