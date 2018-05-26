Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:

01-05-07-09-11-12-13-16-18-22-23-24

(one, five, seven, nine, eleven, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)