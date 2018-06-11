https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-All-or-Nothing-Morning-12984391.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game
Published 11:17 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:
02-08-09-10-11-14-16-18-20-21-23-24
(two, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)
