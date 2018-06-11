Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Morning' game

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Texas Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:

02-08-09-10-11-14-16-18-20-21-23-24

(two, eight, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four)