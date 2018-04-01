https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-12796821.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
Updated 12:26 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-24-52-55-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-four, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
