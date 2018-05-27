https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-12946901.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
Updated 12:24 am, Sunday, May 27, 2018
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-21-31-45-49, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(one, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments