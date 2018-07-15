https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-13076006.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
22-41-42-49-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(twenty-two, forty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
