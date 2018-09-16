https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-13232932.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-18-19-24-34, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
