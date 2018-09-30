Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

09-17-34-59-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(nine, seventeen, thirty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $213 million

