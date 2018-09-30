https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-13269280.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-17-34-59-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(nine, seventeen, thirty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $213 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
