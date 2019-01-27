Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

08-12-20-21-32, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4

(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $161 million

Online: Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/