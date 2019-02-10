Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-02-03-07-39, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(one, two, three, seven, thirty-nine; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

