Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-06-14-20-32, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(four, six, fourteen, twenty, thirty-two; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
