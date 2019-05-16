https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-13849343.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-17-33-61-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(seven, seventeen, thirty-three, sixty-one, sixty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $250 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments